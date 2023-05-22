BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,019.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.33 ($12.77).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.78) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.36) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BA opened at GBX 985.60 ($12.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 988.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 893.64. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,037 ($12.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,932.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.52), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($272,289.11). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
