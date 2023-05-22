Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 505,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

