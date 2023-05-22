Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $37,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,792. The stock has a market cap of $275.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $103.10.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.