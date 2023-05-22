Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HD traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $288.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

