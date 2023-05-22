Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $4.13 on Monday, hitting $187.71. 1,880,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

