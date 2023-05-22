Bank of America Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $118.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $22.80 on Friday, hitting $118.86. 1,114,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $7,786,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.6% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

