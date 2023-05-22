Bank of America Lowers Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $101.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.86.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,021,000 after acquiring an additional 96,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.