Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 52,726 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

