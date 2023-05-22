Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,274,000 after acquiring an additional 939,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $56,779,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.