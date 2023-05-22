Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Accenture stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,094. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average of $276.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

