Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,177,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,541 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 808,115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 513,794 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. 977,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

