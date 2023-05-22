Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $9.90 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,730,000 after buying an additional 1,413,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 714,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

