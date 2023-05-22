Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $6.39 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.24. 456,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.35. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

