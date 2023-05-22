Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

