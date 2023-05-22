Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 41,432 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.21. 15,811,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,300,090. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.