Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 291.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 888,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,387. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.35 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

