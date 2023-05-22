Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $45.06. 2,895,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

