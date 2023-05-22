Barclays Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

