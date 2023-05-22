Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of National Beverage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

National Beverage Profile

NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $51.63. 27,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,901. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.