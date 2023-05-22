Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 79,414 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,414 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,800,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

