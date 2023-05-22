Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $390,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Electric by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of GE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

