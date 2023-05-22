Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $671,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PG traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.83. The firm has a market cap of $352.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

