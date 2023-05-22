Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. 1,112,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

