Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.08

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 95218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 325,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,162,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.