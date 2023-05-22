Berenberg Bank Lowers Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target to GBX 1,490

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($19.90) to GBX 1,490 ($18.53) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.90) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded Hill & Smith to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

LON HILS traded up GBX 40 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,402 ($17.44). 187,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,347.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,275.04. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 859 ($10.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,474 ($18.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,092.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,223.88%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($16.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($61,273.32). In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,625 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.90) per share, with a total value of £49,263.75 ($61,273.32). Also, insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.75) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($32,167.16). Insiders acquired 7,456 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,915 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

