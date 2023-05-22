Berenberg Bank Trims Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Target Price to GBX 1,490

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($19.90) to GBX 1,490 ($18.53) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital downgraded Hill & Smith to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.90) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of Hill & Smith stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,402 ($17.44). 187,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.04. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 859 ($10.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,474 ($18.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,092.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hill & Smith

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 5,223.88%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.75) per share, with a total value of £25,862.40 ($32,167.16). In other news, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.75) per share, with a total value of £25,862.40 ($32,167.16). Also, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.90) per share, with a total value of £49,263.75 ($61,273.32). Insiders acquired a total of 7,456 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hill & Smith

(Get Rating)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.