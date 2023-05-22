Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $907.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,190 shares of company stock valued at $142,028. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $552,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

