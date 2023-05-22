BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $120.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,566,000 after purchasing an additional 149,611 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

