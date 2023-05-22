Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 1,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,793. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

