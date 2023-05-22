Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $12.47 or 0.00046425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $218.38 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.