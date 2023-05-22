Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $169.12 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $169.12 million and approximately $722,638.17 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $10.54 or 0.00038989 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,032.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00430268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00128609 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000464 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.42368092 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $618,539.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

