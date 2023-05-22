BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.16 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $568.49 million and $12.16 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003100 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.0000006 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $12,624,783.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

