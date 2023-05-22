Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,751,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $20,003,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.