BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Reiterated by 3M

3M reissued their maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.38 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

