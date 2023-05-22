BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $750.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $666.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

