Boot Barn (BOOT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Boot Barn is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $89.00.

5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00.

5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $70.00.

5/18/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $84.00.

5/15/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $107.00.

5/12/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $93.00.

3/29/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 970,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,632. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

