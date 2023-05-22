Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,433 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 48,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 537,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,359. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.