Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.17

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 2183332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.