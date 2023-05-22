BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BPT opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
