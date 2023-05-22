BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BPT opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 121.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 45,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

