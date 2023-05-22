Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 195,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Braskem by 100.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $63,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.