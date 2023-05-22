BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 3,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,169. The stock has a market cap of $938.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

