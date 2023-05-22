British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.16 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after buying an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

