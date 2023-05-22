British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.16 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
