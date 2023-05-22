Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Laura Matlin Sells 4,052 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.13. 227,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,068. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000,000. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

