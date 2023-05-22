Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$13.03

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.
APR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of APR.UN opened at C$11.14 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.