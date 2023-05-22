Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$13.03

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

APR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$11.14 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.