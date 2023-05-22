Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,268,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,890 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

