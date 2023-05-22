Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after buying an additional 131,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after buying an additional 143,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

