Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $122.99.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

