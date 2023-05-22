Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $26.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.65.

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.81. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Insider Activity

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Bumble by 2,048.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 41.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,880 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

