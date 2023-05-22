Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at Berenberg Bank

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.94) to GBX 2,450 ($30.69) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.19) to GBX 2,500 ($31.32) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,256.22.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $28.69. 66,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

