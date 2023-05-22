Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Sector perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.99) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($29.35) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,322 ($28.88).

BRBY stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,331 ($28.99). 798,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,553. The company has a market cap of £8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,488.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,326.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,529 ($19.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.03).

In related news, insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($62,184.08). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

