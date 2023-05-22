Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Sector perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.99) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($29.35) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,322 ($28.88).
Burberry Group Stock Up 1.8 %
BRBY stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,331 ($28.99). 798,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,553. The company has a market cap of £8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,488.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,326.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,529 ($19.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.03).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
See Also
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.